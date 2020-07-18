Longtime racer remembered in Spartanburg

Ray Arnold, Junior spent most of his life connected to racing or automotive activity.

He recently passed away at the age of 85 and Friday evening at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds in Spartanburg, where his daughter tells 7 Sports her father first met NASCAR pioneer Wendell Scott, he was honored by family and friends with a memorial.

Arnold joined Scott’s race team shortly after they first met in the early ’60s and he stayed on the driver’s team into the ’70s.

He was also a long time educator in the upstate.