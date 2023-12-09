Conway, S.C.(Wofford SID) – Freshman Jeremy Lorenz scored a career high 22 points and junior Dillon Bailey added a season high 21 points as Wofford men’s basketball downed the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 88-80.

The Terriers led nearly wire to wire in the victory, save for a 1:50 stretch from 19:44-18:13 and 17:39-17:20 in the second half in which the Chanticleers pulled ahead by as many three. However, after taking that three-point lead Wofford rattled off a quick 8-2 run to take the lead for good. A lead that would swell as high as 15 after Wofford used a 13-7 run in between the under-eight and under-four media timeouts to effectively slam the door shut on any Chanticleer comeback hopes.

Sophomore Chase Cormier was at his most active during the run- scoring all nine of his points in a 3:15 span on 3-for-5 perimeter shooting. The Northeastern transfer’s second half performance was only outdone by Junior Jackson Sivills and Jeremy Lorenz. Sivills, in addition to also shooting 3-for-5 from deep, added two free throws to finish his second half with 11 points, two rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile Lorenz led all scorers with 12 points in the second half, shooting an efficient 5-for-9 in just over 12 minutes played.

Something the three of them had in common is that all of them were on the receiving end of a Corey Tripp assist. The junior guard dished out six of his seven assists in the closing half and posted his second consecutive game with seven assists and no turnovers.

Wofford men’s basketball will return to Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium for a one game pit stop on Sunday, December 17, to face Kentucky Christian before flying out to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face former Wofford associate head coach Mike Boynton’s Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday, December 20.

Other Notes of Interest