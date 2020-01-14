LSU downs Clemson for national title

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson Monday night to win the national championship.

The loss ended Clemson’s 29-game winning streak and denied the Tigers consecutive national championships and a third in four seasons.

The small-town Ohio kid turned Louisiana legend delivered the Tigers their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way. The five TD passes and 463 yards passing set records for a College Football Playoff title game as did his six total touchdowns.

LSU outgained Clemson 602-384 and limited the Tigers to 1-11 on third down tries, significantly below their 46% season average.

Clemson led 17-7 in the second quarter on the strength of a Lawrence one-yard touchdown run, a 52-yard field goal by B.T. Potter, a Clemson postseason record, and Tee Higgins’ 36-yard touchdown run on an end around.

But Burrow scored his rushing touchdown and threw for two more before the half for a 28-17 lead at the break.

Travis Etienne’s three-yard touchdown run, which turned out to be the last of his ACC record 56 career rushing touchdowns, and a two-point conversion pass to Amari Rodgers, brought Clemson within three at 28-25 in the third quarter.

But after a targeting penalty against Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski led to his ejecting, Burrow found T.J. Moss on a short TD toss to built the lead to 35-25 and Clemson never seriously threatened after that.

