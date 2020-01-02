Lyons celebrates new year with big game for Furman

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Jordan Lyons had a season-high 40 points, making 10 of 12 3-pointers, as Furman defeated VMI 89-73. Lyons became the first Paladin to score 40 points since Stephen Croone in an 86-63 win over Liberty on Dec. 20, 2013. Lyons is also the first player since Darrell Floyd (1953-57) with two career 40-point games for Furman. Jalen Slawson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Furman (12-3, 2-0) Sean Conway had 15 points and five steals for the Keydets.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)