Magee appears headed overseas

A website that covers European pro basketball reports that former Wofford stand-out guard Fletcher Magee has signed with a team in Spain.

Sportando.basketball indicates that Magee has signed with Monbus Obradoiro of the Spanish Liga ACB, according to Chema de Lucas.

Magee established the career record for made three-pointers in the NCAA with 509 and played for the Bucks in the NBA Summer League. He saw limited action but scored 12 points in Friday night’s summer finale for Milwaukee, his first points with the Bucks, hitting two-threes in that contest.

Magee follows his former Wofford teammate Cam Jackson overseas as the post player recently signed with a European team.

