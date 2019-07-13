Magee hits first pro three-pointer

Wofford’s Fletcher Magee (3) takes a 3-point shot over Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Former Wofford stand-out Fletcher Magee is likely a long shot to stick with the Milwaukee Bucks but a player who was among the most prolific scorers and three-point shooters in Southern Conference and NCAA history enjoyed a bit of glory on Friday night, hitting two three-pointers and scoring 12 points (his first in a Bucks uniform) in Milwaukee’s 99-84 NBA Summer League loss to Portland in Las Vegas.

Magee, who’d seen little playing time during the first week of summer games, nailed a 29-footer 16 seconds into the second quarter for his first pro points.

He finished two of four beyond the arc and five of eight from the field.

It was the Bucks final scheduled Summer League game.