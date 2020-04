Mann head football coach Kevin Burnette told his team Monday he is departing the school to take an assistant coaching job at a Georgia high school.

The Patriots finished 1-9 in 2019 and endured a 22-game losing streak during Burnette’s tenure, snapping the skid with a Week Nine victory over Wade Hampton.

Burnette took over the Mann program prior to the 2017 campaign after serving on the staff at T.L. Hanna.