Manning honored to join Broncos’ Ring of Fame

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Peyton Manning was pleased with the accuracy of his new bronze bust as the newest member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame — even with the detail of his forehead.

“The forehead is always the key thing,” cracked the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Manning had his Ring of Fame pillar unveiled in a pregame ceremony in front of fans outside the stadium before the Broncos played the Washington Football Team. At halftime, there’s a ceremony to honor his inclusion in the team’s Ring of Fame.

Manning used to glance up at the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in admiration. There were names like Tom Jackson, Steve Foley and Craig Morton.

Now, he’s part of that group after his four-year run in a Broncos uniform that culminated with a Super Bowl title.

“I’m very honored to join that list,” Manning said. “It really means a lot.”

The Broncos and Washington are scoreless in the first quarter.