Columbia –

The Gamecocks will lean heavily on Woodruff alum, Marcellas Dial for the season ahead to continue what has been an impressive run of defensive backs over the last decade plus.

After a long and winding road from Woodruff in 2018, to Georgia Military College in 2019 and a COVID cancelled season in 2020, Marcellas stayed dialed in on the big picture, arriving at South Carolina in 2021. In his redshirt sophomore season he made 7 starts and had 33 tackles. Last season Dial took a big step forward with 10 starts, and a team leading 12 pass breaks-ups and 3 interceptions.

While his story is packed with perseverance, Dial is now one of the go to guys on the Gamecocks defense and relishes the role.