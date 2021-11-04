Marty Clary and Jose Alvarez discuss Braves championship, Snitker

(WSPA) – Marty Clary and Jose Alvarez share their experiences with World Series Champion Manager Brian Snitker.

Alvarez played with Snitker in the minor leagues when the Braves manager was his catcher. Alvarez went on to pitch for the Braves in ’81-’82 and ’88-’89. Below he talks about his relationship with Snitker and discusses the atmosphere in Houston for Game Six of the World Series.

Clary played for Snitker in 1983 when he was a pitcher for the Durhman Bulls. Clary went on to play for the Braves for three seasons. Below he discusses how Snitker helped introduce him to the world of professional baseball and what makes him an effective manager.