CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is suing the Panthers, sources confirmed with Queen City News on Wednesday.

Terms of the lawsuit have not yet been released. The team as well as the law firm for Rhule both declined comment.

Rhule signed an eight-year deal with the Nebraska Cornhuskers to be the team’s head coach in November after being dismissed by Carolina midseason. The Huskers contract was worth a reported $74 million.

When the Panthers brought in Rhule in 2020 by way of Baylor, he was signed to a seven-year deal worth $62 million, according to NFL.com. He finished with an 11-27 overall record in two-plus seasons. Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Steve Wilks’ replaced Rhule as interim coach to finish out the season.

Panthers owner David Tepper was in Charlotte Tuesday for Tuesday’s news conference introducing the team’s new head coach Frank Reich.

Despite Carolina being in contention for a playoff spot with two games left in the season, the team again was plagued by challenges with a quarterback carousel, Rhule’s firing, and trading its star player Christian McCaffrey, all happening during the middle of the season.