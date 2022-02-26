Greenville –

Mauldin’s Caleb Byrd scores a game high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fall to Ridge View in the 5A Boys Upper State Final, 58-49.

In the 5A Girls Upper State Final, Mauldin lost to top ranked Rock Hill, 75-51.

It took 3 overtimes, but ultimately Denmark-Olar eliminated High Point Academy in the 1A Girls Upper State Final, 62-58.

In the 2A SCISA Boys State Title game, Spartanburg Day got 17 points from Houston Graves as the Griffins defeated Spartanburg Christian, 53-31.