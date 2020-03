Greenville –

Despite all pro sports and collegiate sports being postponed or cancelled due to concerns over the Coronavirus, the SCHSL season is still going on.

Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field, Riverside fell to A.C. Flora, 8-5 in an early season contest that could very likely be the final game of the season with a league meeting scheduled for Monday.

In the second game of the day, Mauldin came back to defeat Blythewood, 8-3.