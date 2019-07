Former Mauldin High stand-out Justin Dean is becoming a factor in the Braves organization.

In his second pro season, Dean has moved into their list of Top 30 prospects, according to Baseball America.

The centerfielder is hitting .281 with four home runs, 23 runs batted in, and an .825 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage).

He went six-for-20 with a homer and six runs scored in a four-game sweep of the Drive over the weekend at Fluor Field.