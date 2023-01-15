SPARTANBURG, S.C.(Wofford SID) – The Wofford Terriers men’s basketball team defeated the Virginia Military Institute 86-67 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Behind a 50-point second half the Terriers ran away from the Keydets to get the winning margin up to 19 points.

Carson McCorkle led Wofford in scoring with career-high 22 points. He did that on 7-of-9 shooting including 6-of-7 from three. B.J. Mack and Messiah Jones both scored double-digits with 19 and 15, respectively. Kyler Filewich scored 10 points and led the Terriers in rebounds with eight, along with a career-high three blocks. Adam Silas added seven assists as well.

“I haven’t shot that well all year so it felt good,” said Carson McCorkle. “Shots were falling in. I had some open ones early and that got me into a rhythm, so I felt a little lucky there at the beginning but I kept making shots and made a couple tough ones.”

“The resiliency that Carson showed and just the overall togetherness of every single guy and coach in the locker room,” said interim head coach Dwight Perry. “I couldn’t be prouder of every single person associated with Wofford basketball tonight.”

The VMI Keydets were led in scoring by both Asher Woods and Sean Conway with 20 each. Taeshaud Jackson added nine rebounds as well to lead the Keydets.

After VMI controlled the game early leading 18-11, Wofford began to turn it around. In a five-minute stretch McCorkle added nine points and went 3-3 from deep the Terriers took a 26-25 lead.

A last second basket by B.J. Mack gave Wofford a six-point lead over VMI at the break.

In the second half VMI hung around early, cutting the lead to as low as four but a few more McCorkle threes helped extend the lead to 60-47. McCorkle only missed one three on the night with 9:08 to play as he made his first six and added a layup and a pair of free throws to get the final total to 22 points.

McCorkle credited his teammates and coaches for his performance.

“My teammates and Coach Perry are guys that I’m going to credit here,” said McCorkle. “After the Samford game I felt like I didn’t even want to take another three-pointer the rest of the season, I was shooting so bad. But my teammates told me tonight before the game you need to keep shooting the ball, you’re too good of a shooter to not. After I made that first one I told myself if you’re open you need to shoot it.”

After the Terriers brought in the bench, a few late baskets extended the lead to 19 to get the final of 84-65.

After the game, Perry spoke about the excitement from the fans and players.

“That’s something we’ve preached because that’s what this program is about,” said Perry. “It is about being joyful. It is about playing as a team. It is about playing together, it’s about playing really, really hard and doing things that make the other team uncomfortable. When you do that, the right things happen. And that’s what this program has always been about and that’s what this program will always continue to be about.”

The Terriers next game will be in Cullowhee N.C. against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m.