Wren junior guard Bryce McGowens had his own Saturday night shoot-out with a 65 point effort in a 4A upper state playoff win over Travelers Rest.

According to South Carolina High School League records, it’s the fourth-best output for a single game in Palmetto State history and the best for an Upstate player since Deon Holmes of Chesnee scored 61 in a 2011 game.

The Florida State commitment shot 22-28 from the field with eight three-pointers and went 13-15 from the foul line in a 103-78 victory.