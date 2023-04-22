CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Behind a two-run homer from junior McKenzie Clark, Clemson softball won game two, 2-0, against Pitt to clinch the series victory on Saturday afternoon inside McWhorter Stadium. The win was the 18th shutout this season and moved Clemson to 43-5 (16-4 ACC). This is also Clemson’s sixth ACC series victory of the year.

The Tigers’ defense came out firing. In the first two innings, both leadoff Pitt batters got on off a single, but Clemson notched three quick outs on both occasions with junior Millie Thompson striking out a batter for the first out, followed by the Tigers turning a double play to get out of the inning.

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the third inning after Reedy Davenport drew a one-out walk. Clark followed by driving the first pitch of her at bat out of left field to give Clemson the 2-0 lead. Clark’s homer was her 10th of the season and brings her RBI total to 34.

Pitt made multiple pushes to even things, but all fell short as Clemson captured the 2-0 victory.

Thompson pitched her seventh-complete game of 2023 striking out five. She improved to 13-1 after earning her fifth solo shutout.

Up Next: Clemson concludes the series against Pitt tomorrow at noon on ACCNX. Sunday’s game also marks the final regular-season game at McWhorter Stadium of 2023. Clemson will honor seven seniors in Reedy Davenport, Ansley Houston, Sarah Howell, Caroline Jacobsen, Kyah Keller, Madison May and Ally Miklesh, following the game with a senior ceremony.