Greenville –

Six-Time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb, former Clemson QB & NFL player Woody Dantzler & former S.C. State QB Ramon Robinson were among several former signal callers leading a 2-day QB Legacy Mini-Camp in Greenville.

The focus of the camp is to work with young quarterbacks on fundamentals, reading defenses and proper 3-and-5 step drops among other things by offering insight from several former players that have been where the campers dream to be.