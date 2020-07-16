MEAC suspends all sports for 2020 fall season amid COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced they are suspending all sports competition for the 2020 fall season amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Presidents and Chancellors of the MEAC made the announcement Thursday, and said a decision to move the fall sports schedule to the 2021 spring semester has yet to be made.

Both championship and non-championship segments are covered by the suspension.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority. We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact,” said Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick.