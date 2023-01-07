COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting and No. 8 Tennessee dominated from the start for an 85-42 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Vols (13-2) started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four seasons and showed the depth and talent to think that streak in the rugged league could continue.

Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, led Tennessee with 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Nkamhoua, who went 5 for 5 for 10 points in an 83-57 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, continued his run of perfection against the Gamecocks.

He was a major part in the Vols’ quick start, scoring seven points the first 10 minutes as Tennessee built a 24-7 lead on the way to its ninth victory in the past 10 games with South Carolina (7-8, 0-2).

The Vols broke out to a 15-3 lead and never looked back.

South Carolina missed 10 of 11 shots during one stretch and settled for outside shots, which the Gamecocks struggled to connect on as they were 1 of 13 on 3s the first 20 minutes.

Tennessee took advantage of South Carolina’s defensive lapses to build a 43-21 lead at the break.

Nkamhoua hit all five of his shots and the Vols shot 60.7% (17 of 28) in the opening half.

Tennessee was in such command that coach Rick Barnes called a timeout — the Vols led 40-21 — with 15.5 seconds before halftime to practice a late-game situation. It worked perfectly as the Vols worked the ball around to Santiago Vescovi, who drained an uncontested 3-pointer as the clock ran out.

Jonas Aidoo had 15 points, while Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 apiece for the Vols, who shot better than 50% for the third time in the past four games.

Meechie Johnson had 19 points for South Carolina.

KEY STAT

Tennessee capitalized on 20 second chance points to just two for the Gamecocks. The Volunteers outrebounded South Carolina 48-21 including 18-7 on the offensive glass.

NOTABLES

Meechie Johnson finished with a team-high 19 points. Johnson has now scored in double figures in each of the team’s last eight games dating back to an overtime victory against Georgetown (Dec. 3).

South Carolina as a team shot 93.3 percent (14-for-15) from the free throw line against the Volunteers, their highest percentage in a game this season.

Josh Gray led the Gamecocks with five rebounds. It marks the fifth game this season that he has led the team in rebounds.

Gregory “GG” Jackson II did not score and was 0-for-8 from the field. He entered the game the only freshman in the country to score in double figures in every game this season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina (7-8, 0-2 SEC) travels to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky (10-5, 1-2 SEC) on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The game will tip at 7 p.m. (ET) and be nationally televised on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech (pxp) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) on the call for the broadcast.