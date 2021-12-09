Miami hires Clemson’s Dan Radakovich as AD

MIAMI, FL (WSPA) – Radakovich, whose career started at the University of Miami, has returned to the school as Vice President and Director of Athletics, the school says.

Just brought in the best.



Welcome home, Dan Radakovich!



More: https://t.co/TANLN4S7pd pic.twitter.com/tEGU7wQz1n — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) December 9, 2021

“I am so grateful to President Frenk and the University’s Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” said Radakovich in the school’s press release. “Their commitment to Miami Athletics’ comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what brought me back to Miami. As a unified Hurricane family—students, alumni, donors, and fans—there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. We are going to set the bar high and jump over it.”

Radakovich was hired as Clemson’s athletic director in 2012 and during his tenure oversaw significant enhancements to or development of facilities, including the construction of a football building and the reconstruction of Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Clemson program also added softball, gymnastics, and women’s lacrosse during his watch.

Swimming programs were eliminated while an attempt to end the men’s track and cross country programs failed as the result of threatened legal action.

Radakovich replaces Blake James, who was fired in November after Miami’s loss to Florida State.

Deputy Director of Athletics Graham Neff has been named Clemson’s interim Athletic Director.

This is a breaking story. 7NEWS will have more throughout the day. The Associated Press contributed to this story.