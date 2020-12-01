Michael Jordan’s recruitment helped Hornets land Hayward

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward moves the ball on a fast break against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Hayward has been a player that the Charlotte Hornets have wanted for years. On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Hayward would sign a four-year deal worth $120 million. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets owner Michael Jordan and general manager Mitch Kupchak had no intentions of spending money on a big-name free agent this offseason.

But things changed quickly when Gordon Hayward opted out of his contract with the Boston Celtics.

The prospect of getting a playmaking wing, something Jordan has coveted for years, proved too intriguing to ignore.

The opportunity prompted the Hornets to veer slightly away from their well established plan of developing young players and pursue the 2017 All-Star.

