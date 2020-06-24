Miller offered job on Gaffney staff

Gaffney head coach Dan Jones confirmed to 7 Sports Tuesday that former Spartanburg, Byrnes, and Broome head coach Chris Miller “has been offered a job to coach outside linebackers and will now go through the hiring process.”

Miller finished his seven-year run guiding Spartanburg following the 2019 season. He led the Vikings to the 2014 4A Division II state championship.

Prior to leading Spartanburg, he took Byrnes to four state titles during his tenure as head coach from 2007-2012. He was defensive coordinator for Byrnes prior to his tenure as the Rebels’ head coach.

Miller began his head coaching career in 1991 at Broome, where posted a 40-41 record in seven seasons.

He was defensive coordinator for Spartanburg’s 2001 state championship squad.