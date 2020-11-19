Minor League baseball clarity expected soon

Minor League Baseball is contracting from 160 teams down to 120 and Major League Baseball is soon expected to announce what the structure will look like moving forward, perhaps as early as December 1st.

Just what impact will that have on teams in the region?

A source familiar with the process tells 7 Sports that that all teams in South Carolina are expected to retain an affiliation with an MLB team. This despite the recent withdrawals by the Mets and Yankees from Columbia and Charleston, respectively.

The Red Sox have given no indication that there will be any change with their now 16-year agreement with the Greenville Drive.