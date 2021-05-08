Braves’ Acuña hit by pitch from Phils’ Coonrod, leaves game

by: The Associated Press

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., right, reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies’ Sam Coonrod (not shown) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., who shares the major league lead with 10 home runs, left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a pitch.

Acuña was hit on his left hand by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. The pitch appeared to hit Acuña’s little finger on the bottom of the bat. He was immediately escorted off the field.

There was no immediate update from the Braves on Acuña’s injury. He missed two games in April with a mild abdominal strain and is hitting .313.

