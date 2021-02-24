Braves add another OF, claim Heredia off waivers from Mets

Atlanta Braves coach Eric Young works with the outfielders during spring baseball training Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the New York Mets.

Heredia was added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster. He was designated for assignment on Sunday when the Mets finalized a deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar. Heredia is the second veteran outfielder to be added to Atlanta’s roster this week.

The Braves claimed Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The 30-year-old Heredia hit .212 for the New York Mets and Pittsburgh last season.

He hit two homers in 15 games. Heredia has a .239 career batting average in five seasons with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the Mets.