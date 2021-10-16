Braves, Dodgers tweak rosters for NL Championship Series

MLB

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added right-hander Chris Martin and infielder Johan Camargo to their 26-man roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martin and Camargo replace left-hander Dylan Lee and outfielder Terrance Gore from Atlanta’s roster for the NL Division Series. The Dodgers also made tweaks to their pitching staff.

They added left-hander Justin Bruihl and right-hander Evan Phillips. The pitchers replace left-hander David Price and first baseman Billy McKinney. The moves leave the Dodgers with 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

The Braves are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players.

