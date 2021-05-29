Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge

Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna (20) follows through on a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor family violence.

The 30-year-old was booked by the Sandy Springs Police Department, according to Fulton County Jail records, and an apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter. Sandy Springs is a suburb of Atlanta.

Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office,” the Braves said in a statement. “The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner.”

Ozuna was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand. In the photo circulating of his apparent arrest, he’s wearing a bright yellow cast on his left hand.

Ozuna re-signed with Atlanta in February on a $65 million, four-year deal after a stellar first season with the Braves in 2020. He batted .338, led the National League with 18 homers and finished sixth in NL MVP balloting.

Atlanta is in New York for a series against the Mets this weekend.

Ozuna’s wife, Genesis Ozuna, was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago Saturday.

