Braves remove Acuña from lineup with renewed wrist soreness

MLB

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a home run to left field on a pitch by Boston Red Sox’ Chris Mazza, top, during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist.

The postseason-bound Braves say the move before Sunday’s game against Boston was made as a precaution. Even so, the report of renewed soreness in Acuña’s wrist is cause for concern as the team prepares for the NL wild-card series.

He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25. Acuña is hitting .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 46 games. Ender Inciarte replaced Acuña in center field.

