ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today signed OF Michael Harris II to an eight-year contract worth $72 million that runs through the 2030 season. The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2031 with a $5 million buyout and a $20 million club option for 2032 with a $5 million buyout. Harris will make $5 million per season for 2023-2024, $8 million per season for 2025-2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million per season in 2028-2029 and $12 million in 2030. The deal will be worth $102 million over 10 years if both options are exercised.

Harris II, 21, is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 39 RBI in 71 games this season. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound native of DeKalb, GA, made his major league debut on May 28 and is the youngest player in the majors, yet leads all qualified rookies with a .825 OPS this season.

Harris II won the National League Rookie of the Month for June after he hit .347/.371/.574. He finished the month with 35 hits, 13 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and four stolen bases. This month, Harris II is hitting .320 (16-for-50) with four doubles and three home runs in 14 games.

Harris II played his first major league game at 21 years, 82 days old, becoming the youngest Georgia-born player to debut for the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1966. Catcher Brian McCann was the prior youngest, debuting at 21 years, 110 days.

Originally drafted out of Stockbridge High School (GA) in the third round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Harris entered this season as the No. 1 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com