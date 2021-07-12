Day two of MLB Draft leads to several locals being selected

Clemson freshman QB Bubba Chandler heard his name called by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first pick of the third round in Monday’s second day of the MLB Draft.

Chandler’s Twitter account moments later gave the impression that the right-handed pitcher is all in with baseball, although he’s made no official announcement.

His fellow freshman QB Will Taylor went undrafted over the first two days and told Columbia TV station WOLO Monday evening that he plans to remain with Clemson football. He’ll likely be the back-up this fall to Tigers starter D.J. Uiagalelei.

Six USC players were selected on the day. The first was RHP Brett Kerry by the Angels in the fifth round with pick number 141. Among the other South Carolina players taken was slugger Wes Clarke, who tied for the NCAA lead with 23 home runs, taken in Round 10 by the Brewers.

Two slots after Kerry’s selection, the Nationals picked Dorman outfielder T.J. White, an Indiana signee who drew attention at a recent MLB scouting combine.

Wofford outfielder Colin Davis was taken by Seattle in the seventh round and the Mariners picked Clemson shortstop James Parker in the eighth round just a few slots after Detroit made USC Upstate RHP Jordan Marks an eighth round selection.

Clemson lefty Keyshawn Askew was picked by the Mets in Round 10.

The draft concludes Tuesday.