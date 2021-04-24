Diamondbacks-Braves game postponed by weather, DH on Sunday

The outfield at Truist Park takes on a white cast during a hail storm prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Atlanta. Thunderstorms were were forecast in Atlanta in the early evening. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game at the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A storm brought hail and heavy rain to Truist Park on Saturday afternoon and the probability of additional rain forced the postponement. The game will be made up with a traditional doubleheader on Sunday.

This is Arizona’s first game postponed by weather since May 4-5, 2015 at Colorado. IThe Braves will start right-hander Bryse Wilson in Game 1 and left-hander Drew Smyly in the second game.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who had been scheduled to start on Saturday night, and right-hander Zac Gallen are Arizona’s probable starters.