Drive proclaim “Baseball Is Back!”

The Greenville Drive opens its 2021 season at home May 4th against the Bowling Green (KY) Hot Rods in their first game since September of 2019.

Drive officials as well as those from the city of Greenville held a media briefing Tuesday morning on and attendance plan that will allow for about 2,200 fans for the first 12 home games in May with the hope that state restrictions will be further eased by June.

The team is now in High A East, a bump in classification after the restructuring of the minors by Major League Baseball last fall.

They’ll play 120 games this year (60 at home) and in future seasons they’ll play 132, still down from the 140 the minor league teams played annually for several years.

The Drive is no longer in the same league with its South Carolina brethren and is now part of a league that not only includes Bowling Green but teams based in or near Brooklyn, New York, Newburgh, New York, and Aberdeen, Maryland.