Greenville Drive shortstop Marcelo Mayer is on the move as the Red Sox are promoting their top prospect to Double A Portland.

The team will make the move official Tuesday.

Mayer hit .290 with 7 home runs and 34 RBI in 145 at bats for Greenville this season and had been hot in recent weeks.

He was the Red Sox’ first round draft pick in 2021, selected fourth overall.