CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, now at Oregon State following his transfer following last season, was taken late in the 20th round as a pitcher by the Dodgers on the final of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

Uiagalelei, who was a high school baseball standout in California, has not played the game collegiately. In high school, his fastball topped out at 95 miles per hour.

The Dodgers selected him 610th overall with the fifth to last pick in the draft.

Interestingly, he was the only one with Clemson ties drafted Tuesday.

Others with area connections selected Tuesday in rounds 11-20:

Ryan Galanie, 3B, Wofford (transferred to Tennessee as a graduate), 13th round, White Sox

James Hicks, P, S. Carolina, 13th round, Astros

Michael Rodriguez, P, N. Greenville, 18th round, Giants

Cade Austin, P, S. Carolina, 19th round, Yankees

Jalen Vasquez, SS, N. Greenville, 20th round, Orioles

Pascanel Ferreras, SS, W. Carolina, 20th round (final overall pick), Astros