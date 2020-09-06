Freeman hits another grand slam, Braves beat Nationals 10-3

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman connects for a grand slam over left center field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam and second of the series, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals.

Josh Tomlin allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series. Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer and three-run triple.

Tyler Flowers had a two-run double. Corbin allowed five runs, matching his season high. Freeman hit his first career grand slam in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to open the four-game series.