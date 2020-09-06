Freeman hits another grand slam, Braves beat Nationals 10-3

MLB

by: CHARLES ODUM

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman connects for a grand slam over left center field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam and second of the series, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals.

Josh Tomlin allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series. Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer and three-run triple.

Tyler Flowers had a two-run double. Corbin allowed five runs, matching his season high. Freeman hit his first career grand slam in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to open the four-game series.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories