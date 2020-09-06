Freeman hits another grand slam, Braves beat Nationals 10-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam and second of the series, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals.
Josh Tomlin allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series. Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer and three-run triple.
Tyler Flowers had a two-run double. Corbin allowed five runs, matching his season high. Freeman hit his first career grand slam in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to open the four-game series.