Freeman voted Babe Ruth Award as postseason MVP by NY BBWAA

MLB

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman has won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in a vote by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Freeman hit .304 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 16 postseason games, helping the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year after leading New York with a .287 average, 39 homers and 98 RBIs.

Former Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was voted the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award.

