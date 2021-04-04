LEADING OFF: Braves-Nats wait to play

Nationals Park is closed after the opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – The Nationals will begin their season Tuesday by hosting the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball postponed Monday’s opener of the teams’ three-game series because of a coronavirus outbreak that involves 11 of Washington’s players.

“The most recent round of test results of Nationals personnel included no new positives,” said an MLB statement sent Sunday night. “All of (Washington’s) eligible personnel will be able to participate in baseball activities at Nationals Park on Monday.”

Washington’s season-opening, three-game series against the Mets at Nationals Park was postponed because of coronavirus concerns, including four positive tests among Nats players.

General manager Mike Rizzo said none of those 11 — a majority of whom, although not all, were supposed to be on the opening day roster — would be available if the three-game set with Atlanta begins Monday afternoon.