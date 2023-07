The following players with local ties were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft’s second day Monday, which included rounds three through 10.

Jack Mahoney, P, USC, Round Three, Rockies

Will Sanders, P, USC, Round Four, Cubs

Cooper Ingle, C, Clemson, Round Four, Guardians

Noah Hall, P, USC, Round Seven, Mets

Braylen Wimmer, SS, USC, Round Eight, Rockies

Ryan Ammons, P, Clemson, Round 10, Red Sox