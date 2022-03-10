NEW YORK (AP/WSPA) — Major League Baseball players voted to accept the league’s offer on a new labor deal, paving way to end 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers reported Thursday afternoon that pending a ratification of the deal, players can report to spring training as early as Friday. Opening Day is expected to be April 7.

Passan tweeted Thursday that a “final vote from the eight on the executive subcommittee and 30 player reps” was 26-12 in favor of the new agreement.

Rogers reported that nine-inning doubleheaders will return, and the league will be getting rid of the ‘man on 2nd’ rule to begin extra innings.

Both parties had been deadlocked in negotiations for months dating back to December, and recently had cancelled a total of nearly two hundred games.