Logos from various teams are displayed during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Clemson lefthanded pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert was the first player with local ties selected in Tuesday’s portion of the MLB Draft as he was taken in the 13th round by the Yankees.

Five Gamecocks heard their names called over the final 10 rounds Tuesday, as well, as did Eastside High pitcher Adam Serinowski.

Area players taken in the MLB Draft Tuesday:

G. Gilbert, LHP, Clemson, Yankees, Round 13

J. Bostic, LHP, S. Carolina, Pirates, Round 14

J. Hicks, RHP, S. Carolina, Orioles, Round 15

J. Sightler, 1B, S. Carolina, Pirates, Round 15

A. Serinowski, LHP, Eastside High, Reds, Round 15

B. Wimmer, 2B, S. Carolina, Phillies, Round 18

N. Hall, RHP. S. Carolina, Brewers, Round 20