Nine players with area ties taken on final draft day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When they opened "an assortment of very British snacks," Customs and Border Protection officers with the New Orleans Field Office discovered more than eight pounds of Clovidol pills – a heavy duty narcotic used to treat severe pain.

According to CBP Public Affairs Officer Matthew Dyman, the shipment was sent from London, bound for a home address in New Orleans' 7th Ward. CBP officers intercepted the shipment in Memphis.