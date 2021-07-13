Nine players with area ties taken on final draft day

As the Major League Baseball Draft wrapped-up Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20, nine players with area ties were taken:

Mack Anglin, RHP, Clemson, 13th Round, Nationals

Hayes Heinecke, LHP, Wofford, 13th Round, Cardinals

Davis Sharpe, RHP/1B, Clemson, 13th Round, Indians

Daniel Lloyd, RHP, USC, 14th Round, Orioles

Carter Raffield, RHP, Clemson, 14th Round, Reds

Julian Bosnic, LHP, USC, 16th Round, Giants

Alex Gabrick, RHP, USC Upstate, 17th Round, Phillies

Adam Hackenburg, C, Clemson, 18th Round, White Sox

Will Taylor, OF, Dutch Fork HS/Clemson Football, 19th Round, Rangers

