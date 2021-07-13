Nine players with area ties taken on final draft day

As the Major League Baseball Draft wrapped-up Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20, nine players with area ties were taken:
Mack Anglin, RHP, Clemson, 13th Round, Nationals
Hayes Heinecke, LHP, Wofford, 13th Round, Cardinals
Davis Sharpe, RHP/1B, Clemson, 13th Round, Indians
Daniel Lloyd, RHP, USC, 14th Round, Orioles
Carter Raffield, RHP, Clemson, 14th Round, Reds
Julian Bosnic, LHP, USC, 16th Round, Giants
Alex Gabrick, RHP, USC Upstate, 17th Round, Phillies
Adam Hackenburg, C, Clemson, 18th Round, White Sox
Will Taylor, OF, Dutch Fork HS/Clemson Football, 19th Round, Rangers