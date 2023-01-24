The National Baseball Hall Of Fame announced Tuesday evening that only former third baseman Scott Rolen received enough of the votes by the Baseball Writers Association Of America for entry into the Hall this year.

Rolen, who played 17 Major League seasons for four teams earned 76.3% of the vote required, barely above the 75% threshold. He’ll be enshrined with former slugger Fred McGriff, who was selected in December by a separate committee, this summer.

Rolen hit .281 with 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Reds.

His defensive prowess may have been what sealed his election as he was an eight-time Gold Glove Award recipient.

He also earned 1997 National League Rookie Of The Year with the Phillies.

Three seasons prior to that, he played in our area as he was the third baseman for the 1994 Spartanburg Phillies in their final season of existence. Rolen hit .294 with 14 home runs and 72 RBI.

He joins Ryne Sandberg as former Spartanburg Phillies in the Hall Of Fame.