Ozuna’s return ensures Braves remain serious title contender

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna watches his single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves are bringing back Ozuna, signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year contract. The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 NL home run and RBI leader Friday night, Feb. 5, less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training. The deal includes a fifth-year club option for $16 million with a $1 million buyout. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — There were plenty of smiles as the Atlanta Braves held a Zoom call to welcome Marcell Ozuna back to the fold.

With spring training right around the corner, the Braves reached a four-year, $65 million deal with the slugger, who just missed out on the National League’s Triple Crown during the abbreviated 2020 season.

The return of Ozuna ensures the Braves will remain one of the top championship contenders heading into a new season. They came up one win short of the World Series a year ago, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.