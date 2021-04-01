Segura’s RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10

MLB

by: ROB MAADDI

Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia Phillies’ Jean Segura, left, reacts after hitting a game-winning RBI-single off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Nate Jones during the 10th inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener.

Pablo Sandoval delivered the equalizer in the seventh inning with a two-run blast to right field making it 2-2.

But in the tenth, Segura came up with the heroics for Philly on Opening Day.

After Nate Jones intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.

In the top of the inning, center fielder Roman Quinn made a perfect throw to the plate to retire Ozzie Albies, who was trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s fly ball.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

