ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have re-acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a minor league outfielder.

The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza as veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after hitting .154 in nine games. As the Braves await the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies from a broken left foot, Adrianza provides depth behind Orlando Arcia.

The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris, who hit .238 for Double-A Mississippi this season. The Nationals could make bigger moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Star outfielder Juan Soto is perhaps the biggest name who could be dealt.