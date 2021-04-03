Wheeler dominates as Phillies beat Braves 4-0

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia Phillies Jean Segura (2) is congratulated by Andrew McCutchen (22) after scoring on an RBI single by Zack Wheeler (45) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler allowed only one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings while going 2 for 3 with two RBIs in leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Wheeler retired the final 17 Atlanta hitters he faced after a one-out single to Travis d’Arnaud in the second inning.

He mixed a fastball that reached the high 90s with a sinker that had the Braves off balance for the afternoon.

The 10 strikeouts were the most by Wheeler since signing with the Phillies in the 2019-20 offseason, and the 10th time in is major league career he reached that number.

