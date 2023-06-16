PITTSBURGH – University of South Carolina alum Carmen Mlodzinski has been called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the organization announced this afternoon. Mlodzinski is the 59th Gamecock to earn the call to the Major Leagues.

Mlodzinski made 19 appearances out of the bullpen for the Indianapolis Indians this season, going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA and a save with 31 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. He has played three seasons in the Pirates’ organization after being drafter with the 31st pick in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Mlodzinski was a three-year letterwinner at Carolina and had five wins and 76 strikeouts in 81.2 innings pitched. He was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He also pitched in the 2018 Greenville Regional championship game, earning the win over UNC Wilmington. He made 19 appearances in his freshman season and had 43 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched.

TJ Hopkins was the last Gamecock to be called up to the Major Leagues, as he was promoted by the Cincinnati Red on June 3.

The Pirates are currently in Milwaukee, starting a three-game set with the Brewers this weekend.