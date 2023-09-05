COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina linebacker Mohamed Kaba suffered a left knee injury early in Saturday night’s contest against North Carolina and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, it was announced today.

Kaba, a 6-2, 253-pound redshirt junior from Clinton, N.C., was making his first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury to his right knee at Arkansas in the second game of the 2022 season.

Kaba, a member of the 2020 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman team, earned 2022 Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring and 2022 Most Improved Defensive Player of the Spring honors. He has collected 53 tackles in 25 games including five starts over the past four seasons.