CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Sophomore Maddie Moore hit a grand slam, redshirt junior Alia Logoleo hit a three-run shot and junior McKenzie Clark hit a solo home run to seal the series sweep for the No. 6/6 Clemson Tigers against Pitt, 11-2, on Sunday afternoon in McWhorter Stadium on Senior Day. The win improves Clemson to 44-5 (17-4 ACC), while Pitt falls to 21-22 (3-14 ACC).

The Tigers outhit the Panthers, 10-4, with Moore leading the charge going 3-for-3 followed by Logoleo and Valerie Cagle with two hits each. Ally Miklesh and Caroline Jacobsen scored three-runs apiece to lead the Tigers in that category.

Clemson’s offense came out swinging with Clark delivering a first-pitch solo shot out of left field to open the bottom half of the first. This was Clark’s 11th home run of the year and marked the fifth time this season she has hit a leadoff home run to open Clemson’s offensive portion of a game. In the two spot, Miklesh reached on a fielding error by Pitt’s second baseman, advanced to second on a passed ball and came home as Cagle ripped a single through the middle. This puts Cagle on an eight-game hitting streak.

The Tigers tacked on one additional run as Moore singled through left field to plate Jacobsen after she reached on a fielder’s choice, and Logoleo advanced her with a single to right field. After one, Clemson led 3-0.

Pitt bounced back in the top of the second after the Panthers loaded the bases. A single through the left side plated two runners to make it 3-2 in the Tigers’ favor after two.

Clemson stayed hot at the plate after Miklesh was hit by a pitch, and Cagle advanced her to second with a single to right field. Jacobsen plated Miklesh with a single through the left side, and Logoleo drew a walk to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Moore sent a ball out of left center for the first grand slam of her career and the first for the Tigers this season to give Clemson the 8-2 advantage.

Logoleo clinched the run-rule win after a three-run homer to left field on her second pitch of her at bat. Jacobsen and Miklesh were plated thanks to Logoleo’s home run to walk it off for the Tigers.

Cagle improves to 22-3 on the year after pitching her 17th complete game. Through her six innings of work, she struck out five batters.

